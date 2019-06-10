EAST POINT, Ga (CBS46) -- East Point Police have issued a Mattie's Call about a missing elderly man.
Cladies Carter has not been seen since Sunday.
The 83-year-old was last seen at the Family Dollar on Washington Road in East Point. He was wearing a blue and white shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.
Mr Carter suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.
If you have seen him, please call the police at 678-614-7049.
