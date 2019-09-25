GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police issued a Mattie’s call for a woman who was last seen in Grayson on Wednesday.
Gwinnett County officials say 74-year-old Catherine Celine Peavy was last seen on the 1600 block of Wheatgrass Way around 1 p.m. on September 25.
According to her family, Peavy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Peavy was wearing white shoes and white pants when she was reported missing.
Anyone who may have information pertaining to Peavy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department, or to dial 911.
