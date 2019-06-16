CONLEY, Ga (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police hope someone has seen an 18-year-old girl who is missing.
Police are concerned about Lacy Goss because she suffers from multi-personality disorder and schizophrenia.
They say Lacy left her home on Conley Road around 2:00 Sunday morning without letting anyone know where she was going.
Lacy was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and tan pants.
Anyone who may be able to help police is asked to call Det. Moore at 770-477-3641 or call 911.
