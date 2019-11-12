TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman with disabilities who went missing early Tuesday morning.
Authorities said Diamond “De De” Parker was last seen around 7:45 a.m. at her home on Wedgewood Trace in unincorporated Tucker. Police believe that Parker may have been seen getting into a black car.
Parker was seen wearing a grey shirt, grey pants with a pink stripe around the waistband, black slip-on shoes with sparkles, and a black windbreaker jacket.
Her family said that Parker also has scar on her neck. Parker was reported non-verbal and her exact medical conditions are not being disclosed at this time.
Her caretaker told officers that Parker likes to visit the Chick-fil-a and the Wal-Mart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Police have canvassed those areas but were unable to locate Parker.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Case Number: 19-104479
