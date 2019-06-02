ATHENS, Ga (CBS46) -- Police issued a Mattie's Call Sunday night for a woman who was last seen at St Mary's Hospital in Athens.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office says that 54-year-old Shelby Jean Dillard was last seen on Monday, May 27 around noon at St Mary's Hospital in Athens. She was wearing blue shorts and possibly a tank top.
They think she is in a 2000 blue Honda Civic with the Georgia tag 3865ACT.
If you think you have seen Dillard, you should call Capt. McLeroy at 770-2467-6557.
