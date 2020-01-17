ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman diagnosed with manic depression and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Patricia Lucille Jordan, 22, was last seen on January 10 after being released from the Fulton County Jail.
Police say Jordan is diagnosed with diminished capacity (mania with paranoid depressive tendencies) and uses medication for the disorder.
Jordan stands about five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a green tank top, black and white leggings and orange flip flops.
Atlanta Police say she may be in the Fairburn area.
If you have any information, please contact Atlanta Police at 404-658-6666.
