SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Coweta County are asking for the community's help in locating a missing disabled man and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
William Bell, 54, was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Thursday at his residence in Senoia.
Bell stands about 5'10" tall and weighs around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants and black shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call police.
