Riverdale, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Benjamin Renfroe, 24, was last seen on April 5 leaving an assisted living home on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
It is unclear where he may be headed.
He's described as a black male, standing about 6'1" tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
