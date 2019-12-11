JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Xavier Jones, 30, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on December 9 after he walked away from his sister's home on the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro.
Jones is 5'8" tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen a green shirt, blue pants and blue striped shoes.
If you have any information, call the Clayton County PD at 770-477-3550.
