Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing Atlanta man and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Sharod Hairston, 27, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning at his home on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. Police say he left his home on foot and hasn't been seen since.
Hairston is on the autism spectrum and does not speak.
He's described as a black male, standing about 6'2" and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, and flip flops.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4353.
