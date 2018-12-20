Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Atlanta man and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Charles Taylor, 54, was last seen at the Nurse Care of Buckhead on Pharr Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
He was reported missing by staff members after his wheelchair was found empty near the ground floor elevators.
Taylor has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
He's described as a black male standing about 5'11" tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue pants and red socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
