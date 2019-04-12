Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing Atlanta woman and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Kaitlin Kleps was last seen around 4 p.m. at the Berkshire Terminus Apartments off Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
Kleps has been diagnosed with depression and is believed to be traveling on foot.
She's described as a white female, 32 years of age, 5’5, 135 lbs, with green eyes, blonde hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
