RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing Riverdale girl and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Ashayla Vaughan, 17, was reported missing around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. She's been diagnosed with PTSD and ADHD and is believed to be without her medication.
Vaughan stands about 5'5" inches tall and weighs around 137 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, blue jeans and Nike tennis shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
