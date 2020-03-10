CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing Clayton County man diagnosed with diminished mental capacity and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Alfredrick Williams, 30, walked away from his residence on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro on Monday and was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Clayton County Police say he suffers from a mild learning disorder.
He stands about 6'4" and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and shoes of an unknown color.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.
