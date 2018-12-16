Morrow, GA (CBS46) A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County teen diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and he's believed to be without his medication.
Phillip Cartledge, 16, was last seen on Saturday after getting into a verbal altercation with his mother at their home on the 6400 block of Pine Bark Court in Morrow.
He's described as a white male about 5'8" tall and weighing around 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing an Army style jacket. He was carrying a blue book bag.
The Clayton County Police Department says Phillip has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, major depression and ADHD. They also say he is without his medication.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3456.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
