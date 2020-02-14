CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a Clayton County woman last seen at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Suzette Ossoron, 52, was reported missing early Friday morning after she left the facility, where she was a patient.
She was last seen wearing a pink, Calvin Klein fleece jacket and green hospital scrubs.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
