ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing elderly woman and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Atlanta Police are searching for 75 year-old Nae Sun Hwang, who was last seen Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Blvd.
Hwang stands about 4'5" in height and weighs around 110 pounds and has short black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.