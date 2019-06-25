FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Floyd County Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing elderly man last seen around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Troy Lee Turner, 76, left his home in Silver Creek Monday morning and was traveling to Dawsonville but he never reached his destination.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. He may possibly be wearing a Tractor Supply hat.
The elderly man was last seen driving a blue 1990 Chevrolet C1500 tag number PCD8549. A Mattie's Call has also been issued as a result.
if you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.