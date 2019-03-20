Floyd County, GA (CBS46) The search is on for a missing Floyd County man and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Dicky Stewart, 69, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on the 5800 block of Alabama Highway in Rome.
He's described as a white male, standing about 6'1" and weighing around 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue house shoes and blue pajama bottoms.
He's believed to be traveling on foot.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department at 706-236-4541.
