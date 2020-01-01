HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Haralson County Sheriff's Office has issued a Mattie's Call for a missing disabled man last seen Tuesday evening at his home in Bremen.
Oscar Eugene Swafford, 69, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. at his home on Hancock Road.
He's described as a white male standing about 6'1" tall and weighing around 300 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jacket and grey and blue tennis shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's office at 770-646-2011.
