ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing non-verbal man and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Michael Carter was reported missing early Tuesday morning by his caregiver after he walked away from an apartment on Kimberly Way in southwest Atlanta.
His caregiver tells Atlanta Police that he has been diagnosed with a developmental disorder and other illnesses that requires medication.
He's described as a black male around 5'6" tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and red/white Nike tennis shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
