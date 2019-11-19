RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing Riverdale woman last seen on Monday and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Janice Gordon, 73, was last seen leaving her residence on the 300 block of Summitt Lane at around 2 p.m. on Monday. Gordon has been diagnosed with dementia.
She stands about 5'4" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and short, salt and pepper-colored hair.
She is believed to be driving a 2009 white, Toyota Rav4 with the Georgia license tag of AXF9848.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Riverdale Police at 770-471-4242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.