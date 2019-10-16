SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Smyrna are searching for a missing teen girl and have issued a Mattie's Call as a result.
Chiyann Alexis Fields, 15, was last seen around the Lake Park Drive area in Smyrna on Tuesday night.
She's been diagnosed with depression and ADHD. It's unclear if she has her medication. It was also reported that she had made suicidal threats to kill herself before leaving her foster home residence.
She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve purple shirt and light-colored blue jeans.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Smyrna Police at 770-434-6666.
