CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Carroll County woman with a history suicidal thoughts.
Regina Lynn Najera, 48, was last seen in the 180 block of Staples Dairy Road Thursday around 5:30 p.m. She was last known to have on blue jeans and a lime green shirt.
She is described as a white female, 5'6", weighs 180 lbs., and has green eyes with brown straight, shoulder length hair.
Police say Najera should be considered armed. They also say she attempted a suicide by overdosing on pills in the past.
