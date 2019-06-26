ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are searching for a missing teen diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Jonea Gay, 14, was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. It's unclear where she may be headed.
Gay stands about 5'5" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, white shorts and black and white Nike tennis shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4260.
