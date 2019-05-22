RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a teen diagnosed with a major depressive disorder who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.
Austin Sexton-Heath, 17, was last seen leaving a medical facility on Medical Center Drive in Riverdale around 8:30 p.m. on May 4.
Sexton-Heath is described as a white male standing about six feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
