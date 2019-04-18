HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) – Henry County Police are searching for a missing Henry County man last seen on April 17.
Benny Frazier, 84, was last seen wearing dark pants, an orange shirt and a blue robe.
According to officials, Frazier was reported driving a red Toyota Rav 4.
A Mattie's Call has been issued as a result and if you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Henry County Police Department.
