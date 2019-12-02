ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 )-- A Mattie's Call was issued for a missing John Wesley Spear from the Westlake Ave area Monday.
Police say Spear was last seen on Nov. 30 when his sister reported him missing from her home. Spear is said to be non-social, does not know how to operate a cell phone, and does not and suffers from dementia.
He often frequents the Walmart in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive NW and the Kroger grocery store in the 500 block of Cascade Avenue SW.
It is not known what he had on at the time of disappearance, however, his sister told police he often has on a light blue faded Dickie jumpsuit.
Mr. Spear is described as a black male, he has long gray and black hair, and brown eyes. He is 6'0" and weighs around 100 lbs.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
