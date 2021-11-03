JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for your help finding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday night.
Passion Mosley was last seen at around 9 p.m. on the 8500 block of Sheridan Drive in Jonesboro wearing a blue hoodie and red Air Jordan shoes.
Mosley is described as being 5-foot-1-inch and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde dreadlocks and hazel eyes.
Police say Mosley has been diagnosed with Depression and Bi-Polar disorder.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Passion Mosley is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.