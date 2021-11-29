ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding 17-year-old Davionna Bluitt who was last seen Friday afternoon in Jonesboro.
Police responded to calls for a missing person along Sycamore Drive on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. According to the report, the teen disappeared after having a heated conversation with her mother.
Following the argument, police say Davionna packed a bag and left the residence with a man in an unknown vehicle.
Davionna has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses. She is described as being 4-foot-10, weighing approximately 150 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Davionna is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
