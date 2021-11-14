JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — On Nov. 13 at 11:45 P.M., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 700 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person.
Upon arrival, officers learned Kayleigh Abbott was last seen at the residence at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Abbott is a 19-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. Abbott is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and black Van’s tennis shoes. Abbott has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and High Functioning Autism.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kayleigh Abbott please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
