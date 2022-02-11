FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are looking for 22-year-old Dejondre Ramdin, who was reported mission early this morning.
Ramdin was last seen around 5:30 a.m. at his home on Bermuda Street in Forest park. Ramdin has been diagnosed with autism and Asperger syndrome.
He is 5-feet-10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie, blue jean jack, black outer jacket and white shoes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dejondre Ramdin is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
