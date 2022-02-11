JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are looking for a 26-year-old man with mental disabilities who was last seen on Feb. 5.
Police say they responded to the missing person's report around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
They learned that Cory Maxwell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at his residence on Briar Creek Lane in Jonesboro.
Maxwell is 5-feet-11-inches tall and 145 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt when he was last seen.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cory Maxwell is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
