Mattie's Call: 36-year-old man with Schizophrenia

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding 36-year-old man with Schizophrenia.
James Craig was last seen Tuesday after he left Southern Regional Medical Center. He was reported missing after failing to return home.
James is described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, Black hair, 6’03” in height and 180 lbs. James was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey jeans.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. James Craig is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
