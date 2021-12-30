CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are looking for 40-year-old Oresta "Lista" Grant who was last seen at his residence on Lake Regency Drive on Dec. 15.
Police say that Grant has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia. He is known to frequent the area of SR-95 and Garden Walk Boulevard.
If you have seen him, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.