CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are looking for 46-year-old Shantanay Wright.
Police say they responded to a missing person call at approximately 3:40 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of Isleworth Circle.
Wright has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia. She is known the frequent the Union City area.
Wright is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shantanay Wright is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
