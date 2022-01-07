RIVERDALE, Ga (CBS46) — Clayton County police are searching for a 54-year-old Riverdale woman who apparently went missing Thursday afternoon.
The woman, Gladys Glenn, was released from a hospital in Monroe on Tuesday and was scheduled to be transported via Uber to her new home the following day, but she never arrived to her destination.
Glenn is described as being 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has been diagnosed with psychosis, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gladys is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.