CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 63-year-old man has been reported missing in Jonesboro and the Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to help find him.
Patrick Kennedy was last seen near Cornell and Dixboro drives at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. He reportedly left his home on foot and has not been seen since.
Kennedy was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a black book bag that contained an oxygen tank. He has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Patrick Kennedy please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
