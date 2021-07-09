RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police said an elderly man has been missing for nearly 3 weeks.
On July 8 around 4:40 p.m. Clayton County Police officers responded to a missing persons call at the 5000 Block of Highway 85.
Officers learned Kenneth Dunham, 56, walked away from Southern Regional Medical Center on June 21 shortly after being admitted, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Dunham is a white man with brown hair, green eyes, 5’5” in height,
and weighs 210 pounds. He has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder,
Schizophrenia, and Depression and was last seen wearing a white collar shirt, blue jeans, and walking with a cane.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Kenneth Dunham is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 ext. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.