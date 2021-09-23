ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Mattie's Call has been issued for 70-year-old Joe Sims in Jonesboro.
Clayton County Police say they were contacted on Sept. 21. Sims reportedly went missing from his group home on Sept. 17 around 6 p.m. after saying he needed to be closer to Atlanta.
Sims is 70 years old with grey and white hair and brown eyes. He is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 2002 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.
Sims has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and memory impairment. Sims left the group home without his portable oxygen or medication.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Joe Sims is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.