ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding 71-year-old Jerylene Hamilton who was reported missing Sunday morning.
Jerylene was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 leaving her home along Bethsaida Road in Riverdale and walking toward Old National Highway.
She is described as being 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Jerylene has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
The Riverdale resident was last seen wearing a leopard jacket, blue jean dress and black in color sneakers.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jerylene is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
