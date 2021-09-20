ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call was issued for a missing man who was last seen in northwest Atlanta.
Anthony Blake told officers that his father-in-law, Alphonso Gault, was last seen wandering towards Howell Mill Road around 11:30 a.m on Saturday, September 18 and has not been seen since. According to police, Gault, who suffers from dementia, had a large amount of cash with him when he was last seen.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information on Gault's whereabouts is asked to contact The Atlanta Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit: Detective J. Golphin, Det. T. Fantauzzi, Sgt. N. Mitchell at: 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously at: nmitchell@atlantaga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.