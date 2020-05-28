CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Clayton County say a woman who was reported missing Wednesday night has been found safe and returned home.
Sheila A. Montes, 38, had been last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking away from a home on the 6900 block of Diamond Drive. According to Clayton County Police, she's been diagnosed with mental retardation and schizophrenia.
She's described as a black female, standing about 5'5" and weighing around 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and purple Adidas running shoes.
She has run away from the home before and was later located in New Jersey.
