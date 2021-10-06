CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are looking for 32-year-old Prince Holden, who was reported around 7:52 p.m. Oct. 5 from the 200 block of Medical Center Way in Riverdale.
Police say that Holden has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. Holden was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit and carrying a white grocery bag.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Prince Holden is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
