HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday evening.
The teen, Jackson Forehand, was last seen on the 400 block of Hampton Road. He is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing a camo jacket, red sweater, blue jeans and black water boots.
He has been diagnosed with ADHD.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jackson Forehand is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
