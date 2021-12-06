RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding 16-year-old India Morris, who was reported missing from Churchill Court in Riverdale.
Morris is being described as being 5-foot-1-inch tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, and white tennis shoes.
India has been diagnosed with Bi-Polar disorder, Depression, and ADHD. Police say she has a history of suicide attempts.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of India is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.