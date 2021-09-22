ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Mattie's Call has been issued for 57-year-old Felicia Ekwebelem by Clayton County Police.
She was last seen in the 900 block of Silverwood Drive in College Park around 5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Ekwebelem has been diagnosed as bipolar with Schizophrenia.
She is known to visit the area of Old national Highway, College Park Transit Station and other areas in College Park.
Ekwebelem is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing "night clothing."
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Felicia Ekwebelem is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
