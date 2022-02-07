ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are actively looking for a man who they say went missing Sunday evening from his home in Jonesboro.
Officers responded to the 8000 Block of Dunellen Lane at around 5 p.m. in response to a missing persons call. During the investigation, police learned the man, Alex Ivery, left his residence, but did not return.
Ivery is described as a being 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and dark colored pants.
Ivery has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
Anyone who has contact with him should notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.
