DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Police Department says Aaron Carter was last seen on Feb. 19 in the 300 block of Eastwyck Circle in Decatur. He is described as 5'9" tall, weighing 125 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with “humble” on the front, jeans and black shoes.
If you see Carter or know where he might be, please call SVU at 770-724-7610.
