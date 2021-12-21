ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County officers are asking for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Demetrius Cameron who was reported missing after failing to return home from the hospital.
Police say they responded to Waterview Drive in Riverdale at around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 20 after reports came in that Cameron hadn't come home. Upon arrival, officers learned Demetrius Cameron received treatment at a local hospital. He was released at around 9:10 P.M. the previous day and had not been seen since.
Cameron is 6-foot-1-inch tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
Police say Cameron has Bipolar Disorder, Dementia and Epilepsy.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Demetrius should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
